Police recently asked paparazzi to disperse from outside the actor’s home

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur Ali Khan seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, on April 10, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been growing increasingly frustrated with the paparazzi attention given to his two-year-old son Taimur.

Khan recently blurted out at the airport’s ubiquitous photographers: “Stop it, the child will go blind.”

Though everyone laughed, the point of acute parental concern was made.

A few days later, policemen swooped down on the paparazzi outside his and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence and asked them to disperse.

It is believed that Khan complained to the police about the constant paparazzi attention. However, he denies having anything to do with it, though he admits he found their constant presence intrusive.

“Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can’t say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn’t complain because I don’t want to deprive anyone of a job,” he said.