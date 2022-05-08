Indian Olympic tennis champion Leander Paes has rubbished rumours on his impending marriage with his Indian actress-model girlfriend Kim Sharma, calling it “nonsense”, with the same authority of hitting a forehand shot on the tennis court.
Several news media outlets on Saturday reported that both Paes and Sharma’s parents met recently in Mumbai at the latter’s residence and discussed a court marriage for the couple, quoting an unnamed source. However, no date was mentioned in those reports.
When asked about the wedding, Paes immediately spoke on the contrary. “No. Someone is talking nonsense. When I am ready I will let you,” the cheerful star laughed off the entire episode ahead of the charity match between All Stars FC, a team of Bollywood actors and celebrities, and Emirates United at Al Ahli Club in Al Qusais in Dubai.
According to the reports, this was not the first time Sharma and Paes spent some quality time with their respective families. Last year in December they had visited Paes’ parents in Kolkata, and Sharma’s parents also joined in.
The couple recently celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship. Sharma shared several photos with Paes, which also included a video of them dancing and visiting a beach.
“Happy anniversary Charles 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings . Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich,” Kim wrote in the caption on March 28.
Despite his tennis exploits, Paes, however, could not reprise a similar feat on the football field, as the All Stars lost 3-0 to Emirates United in the AG Events-conducted Charity Cup.
Fadi Al Khatib, Salim and Abdulaziz Binbaz scored for the hosts.