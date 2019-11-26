Niece unsure when the singer will be able to go home

Maharashtra, Nov 11 (ANI): FILE Picture of Lata Mangeshkar admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for chest infection on Monday. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (ANI Photo) Image Credit:

Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is “doing very good”, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11. She was put on a ventilator.

It was not clear whether Mangeshkar was still in the ICU and still on a ventilator.

“She is doing very good. We are happy,” Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah said.

Asked when Mangeshkar would be discharged from hospital, Shah said: “Discharge time frame is presently not important. What’s important is how well she is recovering.”

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.