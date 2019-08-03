‘Mushkil - Fear Behind You’ is being directed by Rajiv Ruia

Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur will be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt’s niece Nazia Hussain in the upcoming ‘Mushkil - Fear Behind You’.

Produced by Ravinder Jeet Dariya, the film will see Kapur, known for his comic timing, turn a romantic hero.

The ‘Delhi Belly’ actor said he was initially concerned about shooting a romantic song for the film.

“I was worried that if I would do a romantic song, I’d probably think of it in a comic manner, as comedy is what plays on my mind. But I’m glad my work is appreciated, and director Rajiv Ruia had full faith in me,” Kapur said in a statement.

Ruia said he was unsure whether the actor would consent to a romantic number but lauded both him and Hussain for shooting the song in “extreme cold weather”.