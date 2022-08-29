Mumbai: Karan Johar just dropped the first glimpse of the 9th episode of 'Koffee With Karan' and we just cannot wait.

The manifestation game has been going strong in 'Koffee With Karan Season 7'. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season's ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers.

The next episode is going to feature action star Tiger Shroff alongside his former co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers' hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

On Monday taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a teaser in which Kriti is seen at her candid best while Tiger, who is shy and speaks less but in the video is seen in a different avatar as fun and in roast mode.

The teaser begins with Karan asking Kriti, did you get rejected at auditions prior to Heropanti one"

Kriti responded with a bit of serious expression. She said, You know my first audition was actually for the 'Student of the Year 1'.

And it was an oops moment for Karan.

Coming to the 'Baaghi' actor, when Karan asked Kriti, did you get upset that he didn't make any advance? Tiger's reply hinted at Kriti's relationship status. As he said, she is already taken.

To which the 'Luka Chuppi' actor has a hilarious expression.

Karan also asked, the 'Student of the year 2' actor what one thing he envies Ranveer Singh. Tiger heard saying, "his wife."

His reply shocked Karan.

Tiger continued with his explanation, he said "she is very talented."

Tiger and Kriti further indulged in more banter as they discussed Tiger has ever gone commando in public, to his game.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ', which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

She also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' along with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.