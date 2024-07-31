On Wednesday, the makers of Ram Charar-starrer 'Game Changer' took to X to share the vibrant poster along with a heartfelt birthday message for his co-star Kiara Advani. The new poster appears to be an extension of the film's first song, 'Jaragandi,' in which Kiara Advani is seen wearing the same glamorous outfit as in the music video released earlier this year.

In the poster, the actress shines in a stunning avatar, capturing the essence of her character, Jabilamma. Along with the poster, the makers included a caption that read, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way the government works. The Telugu movie is set to hit the screens soon.

Earlier this month, Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback picture with football legend David Beckham and his cheer partner Kiara. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans to a picture featuring Kiara and David Beckham. Sidharth and Kiara were seen twinning in white.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend @davidbeckham and my cheer partner, @kiaraaliaadvani!"

Recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a stylish appearance in London as they watched the quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2024.