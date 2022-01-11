With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire across Bollywood, it is now being reported that Khushi Kapoor is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the virus.
While the budding actress has yet to confirm the news, a report in Times of India has cited sources confirming Khushi is currently under home quarantine and she isn’t alone. Reportedly, her sister, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and their father, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor are also in isolation at home while Khushi recovers.
It is currently unclear whether the duo have tested positive as well, however, a day earlier, Janhvi had posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, including one where she had a thermometer in her mouth, indicating she may be unwell.
News of Khushi comes weeks after her stepbrother, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, also tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus cases refuse to let up, with the ex-wife to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan taking to her social media on Monday to announce she had tested positive.
“After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #WillFightThis,” posted Sussanne Khan on Instagram.
As the COVID-19 spike sees cases rise across India in recent days, celebrities in Bollywood and South India have revealed they are down with the virus, including Telugu star Mahesh Babu, veteran Malayalam actress Shobana, Bollywood film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Mrunal Thakur and actor John Abraham.