Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene dropped a string of pictures from the reunion. All smiles as Madhuri posed with her husband, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Subhash.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "It's the company that makes the evening[?]A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd."

Recently, when Khalnayak completed 30 years, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and wrote, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic.#30YearsOfKhalnayak."

Madhuri also felt ecstatic about it and said in a video, "Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of 'Khalnayak' on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people's minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to 'Khalnayak' and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres."

'Khalnayak' is remembered as one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, and it has since gained cult status. The action crime drama, written, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts Limited, was released on August 6, 1993.