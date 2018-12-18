Actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-led ‘Kesari’, based on the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, will release on March 21, 2019.
The actors, who have completed the film’s shoot in Rajasthan on Monday, took to social media to announce the release date.
“And it’s a wrap for ‘Kesari’, a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. Get ready to witness the bravest battle ever fought on 21st March, 2019,” Kumar wrote on Instagram.
Backed by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, ‘Kesari’ is directed by Anurag Singh. It is based on a deadly battle between Sikh soldiers and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen on September 12, 1897.
Thanking the film’s cast and crew, Chopra tweeted: “Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going. So proud to be a part of this epic experience! Thank you Akshay sir, Karan Johar and Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see.”
Johar wrote on Instagram that the film is a true historic account of one of the bravest battles ever fought.
“So proud to have told this story,” he said.