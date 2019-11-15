The American singer hung out with the Bachchans, Bhatts and more

Karan Johar hosted a house party for American singer Katy Perry, which turned into a star-studded affair. The Bollywood bash was held at filmmaker’s Mumbai residence to welcome Perry in the city.

The ‘Roar’ singer who landed in India a few days back to perform at a music festival on November 16, exchanged hugs and handshakes with people from the film fraternity including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, among others.

Many of the celebrities documented the night on their social media handles and thanked Johar for the evening.

Fernandez shared a click of herself with Perry, while Rai Bachchahn and Panday took to their Instagram stories to post pictures.

Perry is in India after a gap of seven years and this will be her first time performing at a music festival in the city.

Talking about her visit, Perry said: “I just don’t stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets.”

She also said that she will be catching up with some Indian artists and there might be some collaboration, she had hinted.