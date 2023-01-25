Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, Katrina Kaif urged audiences to not give out spoilers.
Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a still from her movie ‘Tiger 3’ along with a caption, “My friend ‘Pathaan’ is on a dangerous mission. It’s very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You’re all part of this classified mission now. Zoya.”
Shah Rukh Khan returns as the lead in ‘Pathaan’, his first release in four years, in which he plays a clever and invincible spy. The film is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country — Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham — in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Actor Salman Khan, too, features in a cameo.
Khan is paired opposite Padukone in the film. The duo have previously worked on ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.
Meanwhile, 'Tiger 3’ will have Salman reprise his role as Research and Analysis Wing agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.
The first film of the popular franchise called ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.
Both films come under Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe.
Apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Katrina will also be seen in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.