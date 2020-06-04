Katrina Kaif Image Credit: IANS

The Bollywood fan base is ready to welcome their queen as Katrina Kaif dons a cape, and er, tights to play the first female superhero.

For those of you who have been living under a rock, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror that he has signed on Kaif to play the lead role, adding that work will start on the film once the Indian lockdown comes to a close.

This should be soon, according to our calculations considering the Maharashtra state government has given the go ahead for Bollywood to resume shooting with immediate effect, following all restrictions and safety guidelines are met.

“There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There is a lot happening,” Zafar said in the same interview.

But for Bollywood standards, the question that begs to be asked is, will a female superhero lead find acceptance? As news broke of Kaif’s new avatar as India’s proverbial Wonder Woman, fans took to social media to share the news and their opinion on the choice of a female actor taking the lead of such a project that has largely seen male stars steer the ship towards box office success.

“The fact that people will remember Katrina Kaif as the first female superhero of Bollywood, India and South Asia, makes me feel so proud and happy,” wrote fan Keshav on Twitter.

Siddhant Gaikwad tweeted: “It will be a full-on female action film Ali Abbas Zafar confirming that he will start a superhero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead after the India’s own Wonder Woman. The one thing that we can reveal is that the film would have action sequences directed by an International team.”

Another fan wrote: “Literally can’t wait for their next collaboration post the lockdown. Talking about the India’s first female super hero project. Super happy on how things are shaping up for the queen. Hope Tiger 3 too happens. May this friendship last forever.”