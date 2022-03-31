Do you want to live vicarious through Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal? The actress has shared a series of vacation pictures with her actor-husband Kaushal on a private boat.
The couple seem to be on a romantic getaway in a tropical island. In one of the pictures, an idyllic image of a hut surrounded by lush green trees are also spotted.
Another picture shows Kaushal and Kaif enjoying their much-needed me time.
Kaif and Kaushal were among the recent high profile couples in Bollywood who got married. They had a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021.
Soon after their nuptials, the good-looking couple were spotted around Mumbai for work.
Kaif and Kaushal also seemed to be settling into their life with ease and were spotted having dinners with their families on several festive occasions.
While Kaushal has just wrapped up filming of his next film in Indore with Sara Ali Khan, Kaif dove straight into ‘Tiger 3’ sets in Delhi to shoot with its hero Salman Khan after their wedding.