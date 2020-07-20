Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will join hands for a horror comedy titled ‘Phone Bhoot’.
In the first look of the poster revealed on July 20, the good-looking trio are in suits goofing around. The filming is expected to begin later this year.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment.
Khatter has been making waves ever since news of him starring in director Mira Nair’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ began doing the rounds, while Kaif has been keeping herself busy by posting videos of her cooking and cleaning during the lockdown in India, much to her delight of her fans.
Chaturvedi gained fame after his turn in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’.