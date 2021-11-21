Indian actor Kartik Aaryan is ecstatic about his latest release ‘Dhamaka’ being screened at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 21
Aaryan took to his Instagram and wrote, “Its an honour. #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy. @iffigoa.”
Directed by Ram Madhvani, ‘Dhamaka’ was released on Netflix on November 19. It’s Aaryan’s tenth film, which follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.
Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of ‘Dhamaka’.
Aaryan described his latest role as a challenging role and revealed videos highlighting the challenging environment while filming ‘Dhamaka’. The makers used hidden cameras as they wanted to show a real-world while Kartik managed record shoot time with long continuous takes.
Captioning his post, Kartik wrote, “8* or more... 15 minute long continuous takes... Even the making of #Dhamaka is a case study in itself.”