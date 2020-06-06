Actor says littering can be hazardous to health amid the pandemic

Kartik Aaryan during an interview in Emirates Hills, Dubai. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

On World Environment Day on June 5, actor Kartik Aaryan urged netizens to “stop littering” and dispose of their masks and gloves in a right manner.

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor is the latest name to join Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative ‘Climate Warrior,’ which endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to share their ‘one wish for the earth.’

Taking to Instagram, Aryan wrote: “My #OneWishForTheEarth is so simple anyone can help make it true! Especially in this Pandemic Great initiative @bhumipednekar Happy World Environment Day!”

“I wish all individuals take precautions and be extremely careful while disposing of the masks or gloves or even PPE. We are using probably a billion of them during this pandemic. And if start littering them irresponsibly then these can prove very hazardous.”

“As these things are protecting us from the virus, there are also chances that they may come in contact with the virus... so I would suggest not to throw them around,” the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star added.