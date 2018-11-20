Sports and stars will seamlessly mingle on Wednesday as Bollywood celebrities perform for the opening ceremony of T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Actors including Kartik Aaryan, who’s riding high after the success of his romantic comedy Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Sana Khan, Daisy Shah, Nora Fatehi and Mahek Chahal will perform live on the T10 League’s opening night starting 5pm.
Other performers include Yashma Gill, Urvashi Rautela, Anoushay Abbasi, Myra Sareen, Gizele Thakra and Momina Khan.
Tickets, starting at Dh10, are available on q-tickets.com/t10.