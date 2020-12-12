The Bollywood actress also wished Sara Ali Khan who dances to her track, ‘Husn Hai Suhana’
Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane, much to the delight of her fans, as she recalled the first time she shook a leg with 90s star, Govinda.
The duo had set the stage on fire in their hit film ‘Coolie No. 1’ to the track ‘Husn Hai Suhana.’
The song has currently been remade for the upcoming film, also titled ‘Coolie No. 1’, which stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. David Dhawan is the director of both films.
In an Instagram post, Kapoor posted an image from the original song, with her co-star Govinda or ‘Chi Chi’ as he’s called by fans and industry insiders.
“The start of an amazing journey of super fun dance numbers with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories,” Kapoor captioned the post. The actress also took a playful dig at her outfit, a shimmery sequenced blue and silver bustier with hot pants. “My outfit though me at 19 #flashbackfriday #coolieno1 #husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1.”
The 1995 film went on to be a box office success, with several songs from the film going on to be blockbusters. With the remake of the film, set to release this month, Kapoor also wished luck to the new stars.
Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kapoor’s sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan.