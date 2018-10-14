Bollywood film actress Karisma Kapoor and 15-year-old American-Indian actor Neel Sethi, who shot to fame as Mowgli in the much-adored movie The Jungle Book, will interact with fans during the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF 2018) this week.

Kapoor, who has acted in blockbusters including Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Paagal Hai, will make an appearance on October 16 at 6.30pm at the festival venue, the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) in Sharjah. Apart from meeting her fans, she will also share her creative process and her life philosophy during the a chat session.

Sethi will meet his young fans at 4pm on October 18 and share his story as a young Hollywood entrant whose perseverance and love for cinema helped him court fame.

Sethi, based in New York City, is a child actor who landed a break-out role as Mowgli in John Favreau’s 2016 live-action movie based on the classic tale The Jungle Book.

SICFF 2018 kick-starts on October 14 and will run until October 19. It will showcase more than 100 movie screenings and several interactive panel discussions.

The opening ceremony will also see Bahraini actress Haifa Hussain, Emirati director Abullah Al Kaabir and Sethi speak at the curtain raiser.