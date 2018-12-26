What’s a Christmas without the annual Kapoor festive brunch where three generations of Bollywood’s most famous family take time out of their busy schedules for the traditional feast?
This year was no different with Kareena, Karisma and Ranbir Kapoor putting their respective shoots, endorsements and public appearances aside to break bread with the family at the late Shashi Kapoor’s home.
Kareena was one of the first few to arrive with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, while Karisma put in an appearance with her children Samiera and Kiaan. Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, the late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi and Armaan Jain were all present.
Ranbir also put in an appearance after wrapping up his ‘Shamshera’ shoot. But girlfriend Alia Bhatt wasn’t by his side; she was busy celebrating Christmas with her family at home in Mumbai.
Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor were both missing at this year’s brunch, with the pair of them still in New York where the former star is getting treatment for an undisclosed illness.
Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a few pictures of the family celebration. She captioned the family photo stating: “Christmas Lunch the tradition continues... #familylove #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts Missed all our family members who couldn’t make it today.”
The Christmas lunch is an annual tradition started by the late Jennifer Kapoor and continued by her husband, Shashi. After he passed away last year, his children Kunal, Karan and Sanjana Kapoor have continued with the tradition.