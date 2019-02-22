Taimur Ali Khan is already a household name thanks to the constant media attention on the two-year-old but mother Kareena Kapoor Khan says the scrutiny is sometimes too much.
The actor said while she and husband Saif Ali Khan don’t believe in stopping the paparazzi from clicking pictures of their son, the media should be a little more responsible.
“We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents, we haven’t shied away, we never hid Taimur’s face. In Hollywood, they don’t allow children’s faces to come (publish). But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can’t do that,” she said.
The 38-year-old actor said both Saif and her don’t want to to cover Taimur’s face when they are out as it will “probably scar him more.”
“He would think ‘what is happening?’ I don’t want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that’s what parents want their children to do. I can’t keep him away,” she added.
Kareena said just a “little bit more responsibility” should be there because he is a child.
“That would be nice from the media. I have never stopped them. But the constant attention, scrutiny (isn’t good). Hopefully, he’s going to be a cool kid like his parents, be more interested in music and sports. That’s what we want,” she said.
Kareena said she has become a lot more responsible after becoming a mother and feels her life now revolves around Taimur.