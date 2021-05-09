Actress gave a big shout out to all the mothers out there for being superheroes

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur with his young brother Image Credit: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan

On the occasion of Mother’s Day in India on May 9, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image of her two young sons claiming that they give her hope for a better tomorrow.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there. Keep the faith,” wrote Kapoor Khan on her Instagram page.

It’s one of the rare instances where Kapoor Khan has voluntarily revealed a picture of her second son. The picture shows Khan’s older son Taimur holding his brother on his lap.

On March 8 on International Women’s Day, Khan had posted a picture of her second son in a swaddle. His face could be barely seen, but today’s image gives you a clearer view of his baby face.

Kareena Kapoor with her second baby Image Credit: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan

Her first son Taimur Khan, 6, is a paparazzi magnet in Mumbai and is closely scrutinised by the local photographers who trail him to school and home.

Kapoor Khan and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan became proud parents to their second son in Mumbai on February 4 this year and there seems to be a lot of interest in their lives.

Kapoor Khan famously worked through her pregnancy and was lauded for her how active she remained while carrying her second son. From doing photo shoots of her doing yoga during her pregnancy to stepping out in fashion forward maternity clothes, Kapoor Khan was on top of her game.

Image Credit: Insta/therealkareenakapoor

In an earlier interview with Gulf News as she promoted her film ‘Angrezi Medium’, Kapoor Khan claimed that women can have it all. But it came with a caveat.

“I fall, I falter and I get up,” said Kapoor Khan.

“I take it one day at a time. Every day is a journey and every day is a learning experience with your little one and your work. Every day I learn something new … I am a first-time mother and I always tell myself that it’s OK even if I did something wrong. I am going to learn from my fall and from all my mistakes. I don’t have a blueprint plan on what’s going to happen in my life or career,” added Kapoor Khan.