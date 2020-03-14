Actress urges people to get their information from the right sources

In this picture taken on March 7, 2020, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for pictures during the screening of Hindi drama web-series 'Mentalhood' in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, top Bollywood celebrities including superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently spreading awareness about the pandemic.

Kapoor Khan, who recently joined Instagram, used the medium on Friday to share her views.

“In the wake of the rising misinformation around the novel coronavirus. There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it’s scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

“Don’t panic and more importantly don’t cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. Love you all,” Kapoor Khan added.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also took to Twitter and asked people to take up “social distancing” seriously amid the outbreak.

“Social distancing ... do it, it will dramatically help ... please listen things are getting very very serious, if we don’t things can really snowball rapidly,” tweeted Kapoor.

The ‘Mirzya’ actor also shared pictures from his workout session on Instagram and a picture of himself wearing a face mask and wrote, “[Expletive] about to get weird.”

Arjun Rampal also penned a long post on his Instagram raising awareness about the pandemic.

“What now? As the world locks down, since everyone realises that it finally takes a virus to jolt us to take precautions for our health. Which we must do, for safety of our loved ones, ourselves and others. Let us take this time out to reflect on what we have done to this planet,” Rampal wrote in the caption.