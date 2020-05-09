Actress posts picture of a trip she took with her husband back in 2009

Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: Instagram

Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday posted a throwback picture from her Morocco trip and described it as her 'Saturday mood.'

The 39-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post the picture from the trip that she went on with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, back in 2009.

While Kareena is seen exuding elegance in a dress in the nude shade in the picture; Saif is wearing a light purple shirt paired with white trousers.

Accentuating the look further, Kareena paired up the dress with a waist belt and rectangular wayfarers.

"Saturday Mood: Morocco '09," she wrote in the caption keeping it simple.