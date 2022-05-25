Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his milestone 50th birthday by announcing a new movie that he will commence work on following the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which is now set to release on February 10.
Johar shared the news with his fans on social media, further revealing that his new film will be a deviation from projects he’s previously directed, as he delves into the action genre for the first time.
“I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it is kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabee millennial self from existing. Some call it a midlife crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’,” Johar posted in his Instagram Story.
Speaking about his experience of working in Bollywood for 27 years, the filmmaker wrote that it felt time for him to reflect and make a change.
“Telling stories creating content nurturing talent and watching the finest artistes performing in front of my privileged eyes.... These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for all the brickbats, bouquets, praising souls, the public trolls ... all of it. It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth,” he continued.
Speaking further about his passion of being a filmmaker, Johar added: “In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on the special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature... ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will release on February 10, 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023.”
The announcement of his new film came even as Johar called in his big day with grand birthday celebration that saw close friends Gauri Khan, Farah Khan Kunder and Manish Malhotra in attendance.