Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is ready to bring back that infamous couch where scores of celebrities have spilled the tea as ‘Koffee With Karan’ returns for a new season.
The popular talk show, that has courted controversies over the years, will return for its seventh season on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar. It still unclear how and when the season will air for UAE viewers.
Johar had been teasing fans about the show since May, when he announced that his popular show won’t be returning on television before baiting viewers into another announcement a few hours later that he would indeed bring back ‘Koffee With Karan’, only this time, it would be on a streaming platform.
Along with the show’s return, its most viewed segment, the rapid-fire round will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more.
There is already buzz that the first episode with feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor together on the couch, with newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also expected.
While most of the show is in jest, ‘Koffee With Karan’ has been mired in controversy in the past, with one episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul that had to be taken off air, including streaming platforms, because of misogynistic comments against women. The two received a lot of backlash, followed by BCCI dropping them for a few games, after which they apologised.
Actress Kangana Ranaut also had a run-in of sorts with Johar on his own show when she appeared on season five of the show and brandished him the “flagbearer of nepotism” in Bollywood.