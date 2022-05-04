It’s the end of a era as Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar announced on May 4 that his popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will be ending.
“Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now,” Johar shared in a note on Instagram that was captioned ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT’.
“I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning... Karan Johar,” he added. A reason for the show cancellation was not given.
The first episode of the show aired in November 19, 2004 with guests Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
‘Koffee With Karan’ was known for being funny, scandalous and for spilling the beans about celebrities. The show last aired in 2019.
During its 15-year run, the talk show was attended by stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and more.