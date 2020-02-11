The Indian musicians will headline the festival of colours concert at Meydan Golf

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor will perform in Dubai at Holi Masti 2020 on March 13 at Meydan Golf, Nad Al Sheba from 11am to 9pm.

Best known for her songs including ‘Baby Doll’ (‘Ragini MMS 2’) and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ (‘Roy’), Kapoor is expected to belt out her hit tracks along with songs sung during the annual Indian festival of colour, Holi.

Accompanying her will be DJ Nucleya whose works include ‘Bass Rani’, ‘Jungle Raja’, ‘Chennai Bass’, ‘Laung Gawacha’, ‘Bhayanak Atma’ and ‘Let’s Nacho’ (‘Kapoor & Sons’).