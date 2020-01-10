Image Credit:

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has spoken up about her acid attack ordeal in light of Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chhapaak’ releasing globally. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, whose character is being portrayed by the actress.

In as series of tweets, Chandel identified her attacker and the trauma she endured following her own attack.

“My attacker’s name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn’t share same feelings, he would tell people some day he will merry me...,” she tweeted. “When my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me, I brushed such threats aside and never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life. [sic]”

“I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of ....and just then in one second Chhapaak [splash]...”