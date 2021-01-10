Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed she will be portraying the role of an officer in her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and a crime against women.
The ‘Queen’ actor spoke up about her film as she reached Bhopal for kickstarting the shooting.
“My film ‘Dhaakad’ is a spy thriller where I am playing the role of an officer. Our film is based on child trafficking and exploitation of women,” Ranaut said.
The 33-year-old actor who is shooting her third film in Madhya Pradesh, also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan whom she calls “mama ji.”
“This is the third film I am shooting in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, I have done the shooting of ‘Panga’ and ‘Manikarnik’a in MP. I am fortunate to coming back to Madhya Pradesh frequently,” she said.
Ranaut further said that Chouhan told her to portray the “potential of Indian women in movies” and also siad that he might declare ‘Dhaakad’ as tax free in the state.
“He also complained to us we are not portraying the potential of Indian women in movies...,” the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor said.
‘Dhaakad’ is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and is being produced by Sohail Maklai.