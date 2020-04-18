Actress says her sister has been falsely accused of calling for ‘genocide’

In a video posted on Instagram, Indian National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut urged the Indian central government and her fans to demolish platforms such as Twitter, after the social media platform suspended her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account on April 16.

Chandel’s verified account was suspended when filmmaker Reema Kagti and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali flagged up a series of Chandel’s tweets that were perceived as Islamaphobic.

Chandel had called for certain sections of society to be shot dead, following which Twitter suspended her account with 95,000 followers.

“We have been falsely accused by Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali and noted Indian filmmaker Reema Kagti for calling for a genocide against Muslims. We only asked for those attacking doctors and police officials to be shot dead... We don’t believe that every Muslim is a terrorist,” said Ranaut in her video.

Ranaut, who is known for her provocative interviews, claims that Twitter allows Indian political leaders and right-wing outfits like RSS to be called ‘terrorists ’and thus should be eliminated.

In the same video, Ranaut urges the central government to provide protection for wrestler Babita Phogat, who has allegedly been receiving death threats for her tweets accusing a certain religious community for spreading the coronavirus in India.