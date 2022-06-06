Kangana Ranaut is defending her film ‘Dhaakad’ after it has been declared a box office failure, while hinting at negative forces surrounding her action thriller.
The movie, which released last month on the same weekend as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, has had a tough time trying to pull in the crowds, according to trade reports. In the movie, Ranaut plays a secret agent, out to save the world.
However, the actress refused to have the film failure affect here. Taking to her Instagram Story, Ranaut gave a rundown of the last few productions she has starred in and backed. “2019 I gave ‘Manikarnika’ 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career ‘Thalaivii’ which came on OTT and was a huge success,” she posted.
‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ won Ranaut the Indian National Award for Best Actor Female, while ‘Thalaivii’, where she played the role of actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa drew tremendous praise for her as well.
Ranaut followed this up by hosting the reality show ‘Lock Upp!’, which also had a successful rating and the actress feels the year is far from over. “I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster - lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet. I have great hopes with it,” she posted.
On the work front, Ranaut has started working on her next film, ‘Emergency’ where she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. Other films in the pipeline for the actress include ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’.