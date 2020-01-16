Actress will next be seen in sports-drama ‘Panga’

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram

Actor Kangana Ranaut has launched her own production company, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai.

Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures and a short video of the production studio.

“This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai; she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi [tell white lies] and act so dishonest,” Chandel tweeted.

Chandel also shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony of the production house where Ranaut is seen sitting and conducting prayers as a part of the inauguration ceremony.

The actor turned producer and director will next be seen in sports-drama ‘Panga’.

Ranaut is playing the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the upcoming sports drama. Actors Richa Chadda, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.