Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the Indian festival of Holi on the sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ with the film’s crew on Wednesday.
The actress released a video on Instagram in which she can be seen a white suit applying colours on her crew members and having fun. She captioned the video, “Holi this morning on Chandramukhi sets...”
Helmed by P Vasu, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film ‘Chandramukhi’ (2005), which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead. 'Chandramukhi' was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam cult classic 'Manichitrathazu', starring Mohanlal, Shobana and Suresh Gopi.
In ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Kangana will portray a dancer in the king’s court, known for her beauty and dance skills.
Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence will play the lead opposite Ranaut in the sequel, the official release date for which is still awaited.
Ranaut will also be seen in the upcoming period drama ‘Emergency’, which marks her debut as director.
‘Emergency’ revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Ranaut in the titular role of the late politician. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.
She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.
That apart, she will also be seen in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.