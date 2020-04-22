Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Supplied

Even as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have played their parts in donating funds and opening up doors to their offices and hotels to provide accommodation for health care workers in Mumbai, other celebrities are also stepping up to help the community in need.

With the Indian lockdown extended to May 3 now, and COVID-19 patient numbers rising, Arjun Rampal and his family have stepped up to provide PPE kits for first-responders in the fight against coronavirus.

The actor has also reached out to other donate at least one uniform to these first responders that is critical in keeping them safe.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote: “I request all of you to help here. The real hero’s out there, (the doctors and nurses), the PPE. their health is in jeopardy daily, looking after ours, as unfortunately they are not equipped with the armour they need, making them sick by the coronavirus. If each one of you can donate just 1 uniform for these brave hearts, it will keep your soldiers safe and healthy. Please please be generous, they need this and we will get it to them. It’s Rs1200 [Dh57.65] for the best suits for them.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs1 million to the film fraternity workers who are out of jobs as production stalls across India. The Bollywood actress donated Rs500,000 to the Film Employees Federation of South India’s (FEFSI UNION) relief fund and has also contributed Rs500,000 for the daily wage workers of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has also stepped up to help frontline workers by facilitating eight hotels across Mumbai to accommodate first responders to rest, shower and change with arrangements for breakfast and dinner.

The Mumbai Police thanked Shetty, tweeting: “#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this.”