Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has alleged that she has been getting rape and death threats online ever since she opened up on the farmers’ protest issue in India.
In a video posted on her Twitter account, the ‘Simran’ star spoke up in Hindi, talking about facing the brunt of rage from certain people on social media.
She claimed: “I have been subjected to emotional and mental lynching online over the past 10 to 12 days. I have even faced rape and death threats. So I am here to ask a few questions to the country.”
Talking about the farmers’ protest, the actress claimed: “There is no doubt that the entire movement is politically motivated,” adding that she has done her schooling in Punjab and was raised in the Indian state.
Opening up on the elderly ladies who protested in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Punjab, Ranaut alleged: “Shaheen Bagh’s daadi (grandmother) can’t read or write but is still protesting to save her citizenship. One daadi (grandmother) from Punjab is using abusive language against me while trying to save her land from the government. What is happening in this country?”
Calling herself a patriot, Ranaut’s video comes a few days after she engaged in a Twitter war with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and alleged he was “misleading and encouraging” the agitation.