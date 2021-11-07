Kamal Haasan Image Credit: AFP

Kamal Haasan, fondly known as 'Ulaganayagan' (Universal Hero), turns 67 today. As the star marks his birthday, the wait is over for Kamal Haasan fans. His upcoming ‘Vikram’ is nearing release and the film's producers have shared the first look of the movie on social media for his fans.

From Kamal Haasan's dramatic entrance to Anirudh Ravichander's fascinating music, this brief glimpse inside Lokesh Kanagaraj's world hits all the right notes.

The film, directed by Kanagaraj, stars the Padma Bhushan recipient in a fresh, intense role that appeals to fans of realistic action sequences. Although the official title teaser uses a remixed version of the 1986 film's theme song, the project is not a sequel to the 1986 movie of the same name.

The intriguing 48-second teaser depicts turmoil in a prison invasion, complete with guns blazing and a cop clutching an iron shield to protect himself from the gunshots. In the teaser, Hassan is shown to be the cop.

The film, which would be Kanagaraj’s debut collaboration with Kamal Haasan, will be released internationally in April 2022.

On the Tamil megastar’s birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin led the wishes for Haasan. In a tweet on Sunday, Stalin said: "I express my sweet birthday wishes to my dear friend, 'Kalaignani' Kamal Haasan, one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the President of the Makkal Needhi Maiam. I wish him good health and urge him to continue his good services."

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu too was among the scores of others who wished Haasan a happy birthday. He tweeted: "To the epitome of excellence. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!"

Image Credit: twitter/ @RanaDaggubati

Taking to his Twitter handle, superstar Rana Daggubati posted his pictures with all three stars to extend his birthday greetings. "Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I've had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor-turned-politician asked members of his Makkal Needhi Maiam party to rush help to those affected by the heavy rains in the state, saying this would be the biggest birthday gift that they could present him.

The appeal comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy showers. In particular, Chennai experienced very heavy rainfall on Saturday night. The heavy downpour has left several parts of the city flooded, with water entering homes in some residential areas.

Taking to Twitter to make the appeal, Haasan made it clear that the help that the volunteers provided to the poor and the downtrodden who were affected by the rains was the biggest birthday gift that they could present him.