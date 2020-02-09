Actress is believed to have opted for a water birth in Goa

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin at the screening of the upcoming Netflix film "Ghost Stories" in Mumbai on Dec 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has welcomed a baby girl, according to the Hindustan Times. The acclaimed actress, who announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, reportedly gave birth on Friday.

Koechlin is believed to have opted for a water birth in Goa, according to the Times of India.

The actress has been actively documenting her pregnancy through social media.

“This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body,” she told newspaper Mid-day earlier this month. “When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited.”