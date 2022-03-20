Kajol has spent her Holi weekend being body shamed by trolls who took objection with a bodycon dress she wore to Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash, who happens to be the CEO of her BFF Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
The actress, who was beaming for the paparazzi stationed outside the party, took a few minutes to pose for the cameras while Johar played her Man Friday and held on to her phone and glasses on the sidelines. While that interchange got a thumbs up from fans, trolls were busy scrutinising Kajol’s profile pictures in black bodycon dress, with some even speculating whether she was pregnant again at 47.
“Being a Star Actress. She should aware. N don’t they have full covered mirror at home,” wrote one user, while another speculated: “Another baby at 47? Or is just weight?”
As the trolls kept up the tirade, several of her fans came to Kajol’s defense asking for restrain. “Why is everyone body shaming her? Please guys, respect, live and let live.”
Another user added: “That’s how a tummy can look after two babies. Mocking her belly and calling her pregnant is downright insulting.”
Kajol also found herself being called out a day later when she put up a video asking her fans to play a safe festival of colours and conserve water this Holi. However, the message didn’t go down well with a section on social media who took to posting memes and videos of her dancing in the rain for her films but advocating otherwise in real life.
One user blasted the actress writing: “Save money and don’t watch movies of Bollywood’s fake hero and heroine and donate it to the poor and celebrate Holi with pomp and save water for 364 days of the year and yes Kajal is fake heroine, you don’t teach knowledge on Holi. Will celebrate holi [sic].”
Another Twitter user added: “Plz tell your directors to shoot the rain shot only in rainy days to save water you hypocrite.”
Kajol, who was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film ‘Tribhanga’, is currently in the midst of shooting for actress-filmmaker Revathi’s next titled ‘Salaam Venky.’