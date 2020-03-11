The short film revolves around the story of nine rape survivors

Kajol Devgn, Neha Dhupia, and Shruti Haasan have thanked their fans as they achieved 10 million views on their latest women-centric short film — ‘Devi’.

Kajol, 45, expressed her happiness and celebrated the 10 million views in an Instagram post, where she wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

In the caption, she wrote: “10 million and counting. Whew! Thank u guys for making ‘Devi’ the fastest-growing short film in recent times. Happy Holi. Peace to All. Safe Always.”

The ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ actor also shared a glimpse from the sets while she is seen keeping her head down with her eyes closed.

Dhupia also made sure to share her joy on clocking 10 million views and thanked her fans for sharing their love.

In the caption, she wrote, “Womanhood. We celebrate you. We salute you today and everyday. Thank you for the love for Devi. 10 million views and counting. Kajol and our Devi’s, you are all.”

Dhupia also shared a random photo from the shooting set where she and Kajol are seen hugging each other.

Besides Kajol and Dhupia, Haasan also took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans. Sharing her proud moment, in a long Instagram post, she wrote, “Devi touches 10 million views! So happy and proud to be a part of something so powerful and unique in its rendition.”

“Most importantly I’m beyond thankful that it has reached so many people and touched upon their conscience. A big Thank You to all the incredible women in this picture, our director Priyanka Banerjee but the biggest thank you to Ryan Ivan Stephen and Ashes In Wind, for making this and then making me a part of it!”

In the same caption, she added, “It’s nice to see two people who take action and move forward. Everyone sits around the table with opinions and interjections but very few actually take it that extra step toward being a part of the narrative change. Very very proud of both you darlings.”

‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actor also shared a monochromatic collage photo comprising the snaps of all the lead actors — Haasan, Kajol, Dhupia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Rama Joshi, Sandhya Mhatre and Neena Kulkarni.