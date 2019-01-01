Writer-director Milap Zaveri quoted lines from Khan’s 1990 film ‘Agneepath’ and wrote: “Huge regret that I never got to work with you. You were an actor par excellence but an equally brilliant writer. Still quote your lines from the original ‘Agneepath’ to people. ‘Peeche nahi jaane ka. Peeche jaane se guzra hua waqt laut ke nahi aata’ [You musn’t go back. Going back doesn’t bring back time that has passed].”