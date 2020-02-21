Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have welcomed a new member to their family - a baby girl whom they named Samisha Shetty Kundra.

The couple welcomed their second child on February 15. According to various reports, they had the child through surrogacy.

The actor broke the news through social media.

"Born: February 15, 2020 ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra," Shilpa posted on her Twitter account along with a cute picture that featured the newborn baby, who held Shilpa's finger.

A similar post was shared on her Instagram account.

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," read the caption of the post.

Later in the post, Shetty even explained why she named her daughter Samisha. "'Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have", and 'Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God," she explained.