Bollywood film was set to release on May 13 for Eid, clashing with Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’

Indian Bollywood actor John Abraham Image Credit: AFP

John Abraham and the team of ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ have postponed the release of their film following a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

The Bollywood film, directed by Milap Zaveri, was scheduled to release on May 13 in time for Eid Al Fitr, with many in the industry questioning Abraham’s stance to push the film out on the same day as Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Khan is known to use the Eid holiday to push out his major films in the past.

However, on account of the rising cases in India, which has hit record highs this past week, the filmmakers issued a statement saying the release has been deferred, without revealing a new date.

Poster of Satyameva Jayate 2

“In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way,” the statement read.

Eid is historically a time for Bollywood to pencil in bumper releases, however, with lockdowns in place in several states and daily COVID-19 numbers crossing 350,000, the makers have pulled the release of the film.

This is the second time Abraham’s movie is being pushed following last year’s lockdown in India, which forced the makers to push the film from its original release date of October 2.

Salman Khan in 'Radhe' Image Credit: Supplied