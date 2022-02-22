John Abraham will return to action with a new film ‘Tehran’, which is reportedly based on real life events.
The Bollywood actor took to social media to announce his new project, while also sharing the release date of his project.
“Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran,” he tweeted.
Arun Gopalan has come on board to helm ‘Tehran’, which is scheduled to release on January 26 next year.
Inspired by true events, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.
However, the release will place the film on direct collision with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s action flick ‘Fighter’.
Meanwhile, Abraham is waiting for the release of his other film ‘Attack’, which will hit the silver screen on April 1, which will be followed by the much anticipated ‘Pathan’, where he shares screen space with Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.