KKR's co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, hailed cricketer Rinku Singh for his stupendous 5 successive sixes in the final over of KKR's thrilling IPL 2023 match against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Taking to Twitter, SRK shared a morphed poster of his film 'Pathaan' with Rinku's face on it and wrote, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"
SRK's son Aryan Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his story and captioned it, "BEAST."
Taking to Instagram story, Kartik Aaryan too shared the post of KKR team captain Nitish Rana featuring the 'Man of the Match' Rinku. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Next level. Unbelievable."
Rinku Singh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbelievable match-winning cameo.
With this win, KKR has climbed to third position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points. GT has slipped to fourth position and has a similar win-loss record to KKR, but KKR is one position up due to a superior net-run-rate.
Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes. Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours.