Following the roaring social media success, and controversies, of 'Pathaan’s' ‘Besharam Rang’ release, the second song from the movie 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' was released on Thursday.
In less than an hour, the song zoomed to the top of trending songs currently. Shah Rukh Khan’s first movie following a short hiatus, the songs have been showing off his new physique. The dance number also features the intense on-screen chemistry of Deepika Padukone and SRK.
On Wednesday, Khan took to his social media to share links to the upcoming video, and wrote in the caption: "#JhoomeJoPathaan…meri jaan…mehfil hi lut jaaye! Sabr rakhiye. Kal theek 11 AM! Waada raha #Pathaan ka!"
Talking about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "When we were planning 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."
"Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music in my films have always been well reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I'm very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying from their pockets to come and watch the films we make. 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is a song that I'm very proud of and extremely confident about. I think the audience will find it irresistible," he added.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.