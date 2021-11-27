Janhvi Kapoor with her father Boney Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/janhvikapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor announced she has wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie ‘Milli’.

The ‘Roohi’ actor took to Instagram and shared a post stating that this is the first time that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor. Penning a lengthy note for her father as a tribute, the actress said: “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!!”

“I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me — it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir,” she added.

Janhvi Kapoor also thanked Noble Babu Thomas, a producer, actor and screenplay writer from the Malaylam film industry. “Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating in my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. thank you for this journey.”

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Roohi' Image Credit: Supplied

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Roohi’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, plays the role performed by Malayalam actress Anna Ben in ‘Milli’ which is the Hindi remake of ‘Helen’. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original film as well, the film follows the story of a young nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada. However, things take an ugly turn when she does not return home from work and suddenly disappears.

Janhvi has some interesting projects in the pipeline that include Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. However, the latter film has been put on hold indefinitely while Johar works on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and Singh.

Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi as they receive the UAE golden visa Image Credit: twitter.com/BoneyKapoor