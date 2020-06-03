Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday wished her parents — filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late star Sridevi — for their wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback picture of the couple.
In the picture, Sridevi is seen hugging her husband while the couple shares a smile. Along with the picture, Jahnvi wrote, “Happy Anniversary.”
Janhvi’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor left a red heart emoji in the comments section.
The ‘Mr India’ actress married Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple welcomed Janhvi in 1997 and Khushi in 2000. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018.