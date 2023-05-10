Actor Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew will be seen sharing screen space in a new thriller titled ‘Ulajh’.
‘Ulajh’ is set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services, and will be directed by Sudhanshu Saria.
The movie follows the journey of a young IFS officer who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf. ‘Ulajh’ is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.
“When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I’m constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that,” Kapoor said. “Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time.”
“In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on ‘Ulajh’,” Sudhanshu Saria said.
Presented by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ will begin shooting by the end of May.