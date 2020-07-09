Stars remember the late actor as someone who brought joy and laughter to screens

Dharmendra, Jagdeep and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Sholay'. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Anupam Kher mourned the demise of actor Jagdeep.

The veteran star, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, died on Wednesday at the age of 81.

Legendary actor Bachchan, who worked with Jagdeep in ‘Sholay’, posted a tribute for the comedian in his blog.

“Last night we lost another gem... Jagdeep... The actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away... He had crafted a unique individual style of his own .. and I had the honour of working with him in several films... the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah... A humble human.. loved by millions,” wrote Bachchan.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and remembered working with Jagdeep in ‘Ek Baar Kaho.’

Senior actor Anupam Kher also took to Twitter to express grief. He also recalled a conversation that he had with the late actor about how difficult it is to make people laugh.

Shatrughan Sinha penned a long note for the departed actor on Twitter.

“Deepest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, comedian par excellence, iconic #Jagdeep. He was a great human being & very down to earth. I was not only his neighbour during my initial years but also bought my first car ‘Austin’ from him,” he wrote.

“I had the privilege of working with him in many films including late & great #HarmeshMalhotra films & of course in #RatanMohan Jaggu. He will be remembered for the joys & laughter he brought on screen effortlessly, right from Hum Panchi ek daal ke to the epic #Sholay, entertaining us for almost 6 decades,” he added.

Sinha ended the note by extending condolences to his family.

“We have lost one of the finest comedians....the great ‘Sholay’ of an actor ‘Soorma Bhopali’! You will remembered through your legacy & will be fondly missed too. Heartfelt prayers & strength to his sons, wonder actor @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri & family. Rest in peace,” tweeted Sinha.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also took to Twitter share their grief.

“Dearest @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO @MeezaanJ am extremely sorry for your loss. May god give you strength in this difficult time. Big hug,” he added.

Riteish’s wife and ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actor Genelia tweeted: “RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you.. All my condolences to the family.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to express sorrow.